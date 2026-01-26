Kid Cudi Announces "The Rebel Ragers" Tour With Tons Of Special Guests

Kid Cudi performs in the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2024.
Kid Cudi previously stated he was going to take a long break from music, but that was short lived as he's readying a tour for the summer.

It seems Kid Cud's "goodbye for now" message was a tad unclear because the Cleveland multi-hyphenate is heading on tour. The soon-to-be 42-year-old has just announced The Rebel Ragers Tour, which kicks off on April 28 and runs through June 27 per Kurrco.

Per Icon vs. Icon, the hitmaker will be playing from across his diverse catalog, including his last major label project in Free.

The Live Nation production includes 33 dates and features a nice mixture of bigger and smaller market cities across North America. Atlanta, Cuyahoga Falls, New York, Bangor, and Vancouver are a few of the locations.

However, Kid Cudi isn't doing this alone. He's bringing five openers with him, and their appearances are broken up into chunks. For example, producer A-Trak is taking on the first 21 shows. After his performance in Hartford, Connecticut, he will drop out of the lineup.

The other two acts who be in rotation include me n ü and Dot da Genius. But there will be two constants, and they are M.I.A. and Big Boi of Outkast. Per Exclaim!, the general sale begins this Friday, January 30. However, for those seeking early access, presale is tomorrow, January 27, 10 a.m. local. The link for purchasing tickets can be found here.

Kid Cudi The Rebel Ragers Tour Schedule

04/28 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *
04/29 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater *
05/01 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater *
05/02 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion *
05/05 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater *
05/06 Atlanta, GA -  Lakewood Amphitheatre *
05/08 Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena *
05/09 West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre *
05/12 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *
05/13 Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater *
05/15 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center *
05/16 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *
05/19 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *
05/22 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *
05/23 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre *
05/26 Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre *
05/27 Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater *
05/29 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *
05/30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *
06/02 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *
06/03 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre *
06/05 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center ^
06/06 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater ^
06/08 Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview ^
06/10 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center ^
06/12 Denver, CO - Junkyard #
06/13 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre #
06/16 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre #
06/19 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena #
06/20 Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater #
06/23 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #
06/26 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena #
06/27 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #

* with A-Trak
^ with me n ü
# with Dot da Genius 

