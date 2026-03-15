DROWN // HALO'S ON ANGELS – Songs by Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi's "DROWN" and "HALO'S ON ANGELS" arrived amid news of an upcoming EP and a new album after he teased a long break from music.

A few days ago, Kid Cudi dropped the new track "RIDE RIDE" on SoundCloud, and he revealed he has a lot more to share. He dropped off two new singles, "DROWN" and "HALO'S ON ANGELS," on the streaming platform, which go in a more alternative rock and pop direction. Not only that, but Cudi revealed on social media that he's putting out his first EP on Friday (March 20) as a prelude to a new album. Considering that he previously teased taking a long break from music, this is very good news for hardcore fans. We'll see how that EP sounds and how fast we'll get a new LP.

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Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.