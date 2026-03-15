DROWN // HALO'S ON ANGELS – Songs by Kid Cudi

A few days ago, Kid Cudi dropped the new track "RIDE RIDE" on SoundCloud, and he revealed he has a lot more to share. He dropped off two new singles, "DROWN" and "HALO'S ON ANGELS," on the streaming platform, which go in a more alternative rock and pop direction. Not only that, but Cudi revealed on social media that he's putting out his first EP on Friday (March 20) as a prelude to a new album. Considering that he previously teased taking a long break from music, this is very good news for hardcore fans. We'll see how that EP sounds and how fast we'll get a new LP.
Release Date: March 15, 2026
Genre: Alternative Rock/Pop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from DROWN
I'm dead in my songs,
Telling my friends, "I'm just joking, take a joke, you guys"
Shooting myself in the feet,
Turn on my phone, shut the noise out