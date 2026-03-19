HAVE U BN 2 HEAVEN @ NITE? - EP by Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi is NOT taking a long hiatus from music making with the proof being right in front of you with this EP. Titled HAVE U BN 2 HEAVEN @ NITE?, the Cleveland, Ohio rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer recorded it almost entirely on live streams. It's something that the veteran had never done before but with hip-hop and streaming going hand-in-hand these days, he's showing he's evolving with the times. This four-song project is a taster for another album he's got cooking in the background and like his last commercial effort, Free, Cudi is staying in the alternative pop/rock space. It's been a controversial direction for his career in the eyes of many fans but it's something he's clearly enjoying which is what matters most. Check it out now below. Note: If you're an Apple Music user, HAVE U BN 2 HEAVEN @ NITE? won't be available until March 21.
Release Date: March 19, 2026
Genre: Pop
Tracklist for HAVE U BN 2 HEAVEN @ NITE?:
- REAL ONES NEVER DIE
- DROWN
- HALOS ON ANGELS
- RIDE RIDE
Prior to the release of HAVE U BN 2 HEAVEN @ NITE?, Kid Cudi released three singles. They included "RIDE RIDE," "DROWN," and "HALOS ON ANGELS."