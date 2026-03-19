HAVE U BN 2 HEAVEN @ NITE? - EP by Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi has decided to unleash his first-ever EP, "HAVE U BN 2 HEAVEN @ NITE?," a tad early for Spotify users.

Kid Cudi is NOT taking a long hiatus from music making with the proof being right in front of you with this EP. Titled HAVE U BN 2 HEAVEN @ NITE?, the Cleveland, Ohio rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer recorded it almost entirely on live streams. It's something that the veteran had never done before but with hip-hop and streaming going hand-in-hand these days, he's showing he's evolving with the times. This four-song project is a taster for another album he's got cooking in the background and like his last commercial effort, Free, Cudi is staying in the alternative pop/rock space. It's been a controversial direction for his career in the eyes of many fans but it's something he's clearly enjoying which is what matters most. Check it out now below. Note: If you're an Apple Music user, HAVE U BN 2 HEAVEN @ NITE? won't be available until March 21.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.