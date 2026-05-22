Flight – Song by Kid Cudi feat. Chip Tha Ripper

Kid Cudi and Chip Tha Ripper have been working together for a long time, and they just added another gem to their collection with the new song "Flight." The YouTube-exclusive track (as of writing this article) comes after their conversation on Cudi's Big Bro podcast on the social media platform. It's a dreamy and unsurprisingly transportive track with a slow-burning trap-style percussion pattern, heavenly synths and pads, and some compellingly grounded performances from both artists. They engage in melodic flows dexterously and fit the song's ethereal vibe with their deliveries, making for one of their best recent collabs. Hopefully Kid Cudi and Chip Tha Ripper follow "Flight" up with even better examples of their camaraderie.
Release Date: May 21, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Flight
Think some days about those nights,
Hard in my mind, try to shake it out,
F**k them demons 'til they die,
Fight them demons 'til I die