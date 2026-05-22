Flight – Song by Kid Cudi feat. Chip Tha Ripper

"Flight" by Kid Cudi and Chip Tha Ripper emerged after their conversation on Cudi's "Big Bro" podcast on YouTube.

Kid Cudi and Chip Tha Ripper have been working together for a long time, and they just added another gem to their collection with the new song "Flight." The YouTube-exclusive track (as of writing this article) comes after their conversation on Cudi's Big Bro podcast on the social media platform. It's a dreamy and unsurprisingly transportive track with a slow-burning trap-style percussion pattern, heavenly synths and pads, and some compellingly grounded performances from both artists. They engage in melodic flows dexterously and fit the song's ethereal vibe with their deliveries, making for one of their best recent collabs. Hopefully Kid Cudi and Chip Tha Ripper follow "Flight" up with even better examples of their camaraderie.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.