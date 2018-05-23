Digital Cover
- MusicWestside Gunn’s Pledge To The Culture From East Side Buffalo to the world, Westside Gunn feels the weight of his responsibilities. Yet, he’s never been more confident in his position. In the latest HotNewHipHop Cover Story, Westside Gunn dissects his final album, “And Then You Pray For Me" and subsequent plans, as well as his duty to bridge the generational gap.By Aron A.
- Original ContentCentral Cee: Across The PondCentral Cee is making up for lost time after he blew up during a global lockdown. For HotNewHipHop’s November cover story, the “Doja” rapper reflects on his unique position as a frontrunner of the UK drill scene and experiencing another breakout moment across the Atlantic Ocean. By Aron A.
- Digital CoverBobby Shmurda - Is Ready To LiveBobby Shmurda - Is Ready To LiveBy hnhh
- Original ContentRick Ross Claims That He's Never Had An Email Address In His Entire LifeThe MMG artist values in-person interaction over digital communication.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicRick Ross Talks Financial Freedom & Reveals The Five Rules That He Lives ByHere's your daily dose of motivation, courtesy of HNHH's latest digital cover star, Rick Ross.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentMount Rushmore: The Women Of RapFor Women's History Month, we take a look at the women who have had the biggest impact and influence on the genre of hip-hop.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentDigital Cover Story: Moneybagg YoMoneybagg Yo details his new collaboration with Future, as well as the new album, in our brand new digital cover story.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentDigital Cover Story: GunnaHNHH debuts a brand new digital cover story featuring Gunna.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentDigital Cover Story: Kevin GatesWe're excited to debut our brand new digital cover story with Kevin Gates.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentDigital Cover Story: T.I.T.I. graces our brand new digital cover.By Rose Lilah
- ProfilesDigital Cover Story: J.I.D & EarthGangDreamville's soon-to-be-superstars, J.I.D and EarthGang, come together for an interview in our brand new digital cover story.By Rose Lilah
- MusicGunna & Lil Baby Drip Hard In Our New Digital Cover Story (BTS)Gunna & Lil Baby are the focus of our exclusive digital cover story. By Mitch Findlay
- ProfilesDigital Cover Story: Lil Baby & GunnaLil Baby and Gunna give their first-ever joint interview for our brand new digital cover story.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Invites HNHH To The Highbridge The Label MansionHNHH's Digital Cover Story gives you inside-out access. By Devin Ch