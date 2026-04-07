Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg Rocks Two Air Jordan 11s In National Title Win

Michigan just won its first national title since 1989. The Wolverines beat UConn 69-63 to claim the 2026 NCAA men's basketball championship. And star forward Yaxel Lendeborg showed up to the biggest game of his life with two pairs of Air Jordan 11s.

Lendeborg brought out a custom Michigan-themed Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" and the classic AJ 11 "Cool Grey." The custom pair leaned into Wolverines colors: navy blue upper, yellow outsole, and white laces. It was a clear tribute to his program on college basketball's biggest stage.

In an era where wearing Jordan retros on the court isn't the norm, Lendeborg has never let that stop him. He has made sneakers a consistent talking point throughout Michigan's entire tournament run.

Lendeborg was named the Midwest Region's Most Outstanding Player as Michigan advanced to the Final Four. He became one of the team's most important players all season long. His sneaker choices matched that star power.

Lendeborg played through a sprained MCL and ankle injury suffered in the semifinal against Arizona. He said there was no way he was missing the championship game. He gutted it out and helped Michigan get the win.

The Jordans on his feet told the story just as much as his stat line. Lendeborg made the moment his own, on and off the court.

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Michigan Yaxel Lendeborg Air Jordan 11

The Air Jordan 11 is one of the most celebrated silhouettes in sneaker history. Wearing Jordan retros in games isn't the norm at the college level anymore, which makes Lendeborg's choices stand out even more.

The "Cool Grey" colorway is a timeless look featuring a soft grey suede upper, white midsole, and icy translucent outsole. Clean and understated. The custom "Michigan" version flips the script entirely. Navy blue patent leather, a bright yellow outsole, and white lace jewels make it a bold nod to Wolverines tradition.