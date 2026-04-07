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Yaxel Lendeborg
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Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg Rocks Two Air Jordan 11s In National Title Win
Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg rocked a custom Air Jordan 11 and the "Cool Grey" colorway during the Wolverines' 2026 NCAA Championship.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 07, 2026