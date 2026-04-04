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Steph Curry Honors LeBron's High School Legacy With His Sneakers
Steph Curry sat courtside against Cleveland in the Adidas Pro Model "SVSM," a shoe tied directly to LeBron James' high school legacy.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 04, 2026