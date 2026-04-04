Yeezy Designer Walks Through Kanye's Concert Unnoticed

BY Ben Atkinson
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Yeezy designer Steven Smith went viral after filming fans wearing his designs at Kanye West's concert without knowing he was beside them.

Steven Smith attended Kanye West's concert at SoFi Stadium recently. What he found there stopped him in his tracks. Fans all around him were wearing shoes he designed and most of them had no idea he was standing right next to them.

Smith captured the moment on video and his reaction said everything. "Half these ding-dongs have no idea who's standing right next to them," he said. It is one of the more quietly funny sneaker moments of the year. The man who designed the shoes watched strangers wear them without a clue about who created them.

Steven Smith is one of the most important sneaker designers in history. His fingerprints are on some of the most culturally significant silhouettes ever made.

The New Balance 990, the Reebok Instapump Fury, the Yeezy 700... Smith designed all of them. His work with Kanye on the Yeezy line produced some of the best-selling and most imitated sneakers of the past decade.

The image of Smith standing anonymously in a crowd of Yeezy wearers at a Ye concert is almost poetic. The creator, invisible among the people celebrating his creation.

That dynamic plays out in sneaker culture constantly. Designers rarely get the recognition they deserve. This video gave Smith a moment to claim his credit even if the crowd around him still had no idea.

Read More: Jeezy Stars In Campaign for Nigel Sylvester's Newest Jordan Collab

Yeezy Designer At Kanye SoFi Concert

Steven Smith's design legacy spans multiple decades and multiple brands. His work on the Yeezy 700 specifically helped define the dad shoe era that dominated streetwear from 2017 onward.

The chunky, layered silhouette with its gradient colorways and mixed material upper became one of the most referenced designs in modern sneaker culture. The Wave Runner colorway with grey, orange, teal, and blue remains one of the most recognizable shoes of its generation.

Smith also contributed to the broader Yeezy family across several models. His ability to design shoes that connect with massive mainstream audiences while maintaining real craft is what makes his anonymous concert moment so fitting.

Read More: LeBron's Custom Golf Shoe Is One Of The Most Creative Builds

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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