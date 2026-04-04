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Yeezy Designer Walks Through Kanye's Concert Unnoticed
Yeezy designer Steven Smith went viral after filming fans wearing his designs at Kanye West's concert without knowing he was beside them.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 04, 2026