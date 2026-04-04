LeBron's Custom Golf Shoe Is One Of The Most Creative Builds

LeBron James made his Bob Does Sports debut recently and he showed up in style. For his first appearance on the viral golf YouTube channel, LeBron laced up a custom LeBron 20 golf shoe. The internet took notice immediately.

The custom was created by designer Dank & Co. and is a genuinely impressive piece of work. It combines an unreleased leather version of the LeBron 20 upper with the outsole of the Nike Victory Pro 4, Scottie Scheffler's current tour golf shoe.

The result is a basketball-meets-golf hybrid that nobody has seen before. It works surprisingly well. The colorway leans into LeBron's Lakers DNA. A black leather upper pairs with a gold swoosh, purple collar lining, and subtle multicolor details throughout.

A white midsole and icy blue spiked outsole complete the look from below. It is bold and specific in all the right ways.

Beyond the shoe, LeBron actually hinted at a potential official LeBron golf shoe in the video. That detail alone made sneaker and golf fans pay close attention. The Bob Does Sports video has already crossed 1.2 million YouTube views.

That kind of crossover audience reach signals something real. Basketball culture and golf culture are also colliding in ways that are creating entirely new visual languages for both sports. LeBron showing up in a custom golf shoe feels like the beginning of something bigger.

LeBron James Golfing

The custom LeBron 20 golf shoe is a one-of-a-kind build that blends two worlds seamlessly. The LeBron 20 upper was constructed in a premium black leather which is an unreleased version of the silhouette that never reached retail.

Dank & Co. then mounted it onto the Nike Victory Pro 4 outsole, the same base Scottie Scheffler uses on tour. The spiked light blue outsole gives the shoe its golf functionality while the Lakers-coded colorway keeps it firmly in LeBron's visual identity.