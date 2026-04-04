LeBron's Custom Golf Shoe Is One Of The Most Creative Builds

BY Ben Atkinson
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Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Starting 5"
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: LeBron James attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Starting 5"at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
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LeBron James debuted a custom LeBron 20 golf shoe on Bob Does Sports, combining an unreleased leather upper with the Nike Victory Pro 4.

LeBron James made his Bob Does Sports debut recently and he showed up in style. For his first appearance on the viral golf YouTube channel, LeBron laced up a custom LeBron 20 golf shoe. The internet took notice immediately.

The custom was created by designer Dank & Co. and is a genuinely impressive piece of work. It combines an unreleased leather version of the LeBron 20 upper with the outsole of the Nike Victory Pro 4, Scottie Scheffler's current tour golf shoe.

The result is a basketball-meets-golf hybrid that nobody has seen before. It works surprisingly well. The colorway leans into LeBron's Lakers DNA. A black leather upper pairs with a gold swoosh, purple collar lining, and subtle multicolor details throughout.

A white midsole and icy blue spiked outsole complete the look from below. It is bold and specific in all the right ways.

Beyond the shoe, LeBron actually hinted at a potential official LeBron golf shoe in the video. That detail alone made sneaker and golf fans pay close attention. The Bob Does Sports video has already crossed 1.2 million YouTube views.

That kind of crossover audience reach signals something real. Basketball culture and golf culture are also colliding in ways that are creating entirely new visual languages for both sports. LeBron showing up in a custom golf shoe feels like the beginning of something bigger.

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LeBron James Golfing

The custom LeBron 20 golf shoe is a one-of-a-kind build that blends two worlds seamlessly. The LeBron 20 upper was constructed in a premium black leather which is an unreleased version of the silhouette that never reached retail.

Dank & Co. then mounted it onto the Nike Victory Pro 4 outsole, the same base Scottie Scheffler uses on tour. The spiked light blue outsole gives the shoe its golf functionality while the Lakers-coded colorway keeps it firmly in LeBron's visual identity.

Gold swoosh, purple trim, and a white midsole bridge the gap between the basketball court and the fairway. It is custom work done at the highest level.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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