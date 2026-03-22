The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Chicago" Is Almost Here

Jordan Brand is bringing one of its most iconic colorways to the course this May. The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Chicago" is officially on the way. Fans of both sneakers and golf have been waiting for this one. The beloved Chicago colorway gets a functional new home this spring.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Chicago" is dropping on May 10th, 2026.

The upper follows the classic Chicago blocking perfectly. Varsity Red leather wraps the toe, heel, and collar. A clean white leather panel sits at the midfoot. Black hits land on the Swoosh and lace eyelets. The tongue features a bold red Jordan Golf patch. "Jordan Golf" branding appears on the insole as well. A winged Air Jordan logo decorates the heel counter.

Beneath the upper, a spikeless golf outsole takes over. The red rubber traction pattern is purpose-built for the course. A white midsole keeps the profile clean and low. This shoe works just as well off the fairway as on it.

The silhouette stays true to the AJ1 Low DNA throughout. Jordan Golf continues to blur the line between sport and street. This drop proves performance footwear does not have to sacrifice style.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Chicago" Images

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Chicago" is compelling because it merges two worlds seamlessly. Chicago is arguably the most storied colorway in sneaker history.

It traces back to Michael Jordan's early Bulls career. Now that legacy moves onto the golf course. The red, white, and black palette looks sharp in this low-cut silhouette. Perforations on the toe box add a classic touch.

The spikeless sole keeps the profile streetwear-friendly. The winged logo on the heel is a subtle but powerful detail. This is one of the cleanest Jordan Golf releases in recent memory.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Chicago" Price

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they release. Golf fans who are also sneakerheads will be looking out for this pair in May.

Image via Nike