Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Golf "Chicago" Brings Style To The Green

This pair is going to look good on the course.

The Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Golf “Chicago” brings classic style to the golf course. This sleek design honors the iconic "Chicago" colorway with bold red, black, and white hues. Dropping in January, it’s the perfect choice for golfers who want performance and heritage combined. The shoe features a red heel, a white mid-panel with an oversized Wings logo, and a black toe box for a striking look. Premium leather uppers provide durability, while a golf-specific outsole ensures excellent grip on the green. The cleat-like traction pattern keeps players steady during every swing.

Comfort is key with this release. A padded collar and cushioned midsole offer all-day support. Transitioning seamlessly from the course to casual settings, the Nu Retro 1 Low Golf is versatile and stylish. The “Chicago” colorway nods to Jordan Brand’s roots, making it a must-have for fans and golfers alike. This shoe blends functionality with timeless design, creating a standout addition to any collection. Whether hitting the fairways or elevating your wardrobe, the Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Golf “Chicago” delivers in every way. Mark your calendar and get ready to secure this January release.

"Chicago" Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Golf

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a red and black rubber sole designed for optimal grip on the golf course. The midsole displays a bright white and red finish that seamlessly transitions into the red heel panel. The uppers combine smooth red leather with black and white leather overlays, showcasing the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo embossed on the side panels. The laces and tongue are solid black, creating a clean contrast against the vibrant red and white elements. The sock liner is also black, maintaining a cohesive look. Designed with both durability and comfort in mind, these sneakers are crafted from high-quality materials to perform well on the green.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Golf "Chicago" will be released on January 10th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike