Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Golf Goes All White

The quintessential gofling colorway.

The Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Golf "Triple White" delivers a pristine and minimalist aesthetic for the golf course. This sleek design features an all-white color scheme, offering a versatile and clean look. Releasing in January, it targets golfers seeking style and top-tier functionality. The shoe showcases an oversized Wings logo on the mid-panel, paired with a monochromatic toe box and heel. Crafted from premium leather, its durable uppers ensure longevity, while the golf-specific outsole provides excellent traction on the greens.

Engineered for both comfort and performance, the design includes a padded collar and cushioned midsole for maximum support during extended wear. Its cleat-like traction pattern offers a reliable grip for confident swings, enhancing stability on various terrains. Off the course, the subtle all-white aesthetic transitions seamlessly into casual settings, making it a versatile choice. The "Triple White" edition celebrates simplicity while maintaining the performance features golfers need. Perfect for elevating your game and style, this release appeals to both golf enthusiasts and sneaker collectors alike. This clean and crisp design will be a standout both on and off the green.

"Triple White" Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Golf

Image via Nike

These shoes feature a white rubber sole optimized for traction on the golf course. Also, the clean white midsole transitions seamlessly into a white heel panel continuing the theme. The uppers are crafted from smooth white leather, accented with more leather overlays. Further, the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is embossed subtly on the side panels. White laces and a solid white tongue provide a sleek, unified appearance. Finally, the sock liner mirrors the white theme, ensuring consistency in design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Golf "Triple White" will be released on January 10th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike