Jordan Brand Dropping Mookie Betts World Series Tee After Dodgers Win

The LA Dodgers won the World Series and Jordan Brand is celebrating with Mookie Betts through a special edition T-shirt. Dropped soon after the Dodgers’ win over the Blue Jays, the shirt marks both Betts’ stellar season and his longtime role with Jordan Brand.

Betts has been part of the Jordan family since 2020, joining a select group of athletes who match performance with style. Known for his speed, defense, and clutch hitting, he fits the Jordan mindset seamlessly.

From his cleats to his game-day threads, Betts has helped bring Jordan’s influence deeper into baseball. The “Good Googly Mookie” tee highlights that crossover between sport and streetwear, leaning into Betts’ personality and the celebratory mood that came with another Dodgers title.

In the photo provided, the black T-shirt features bold red lettering and the Jumpman logo across the front. It’s simple, clean, and speaks to Jordan Brand’s approach of mixing athletic heritage with everyday fashion.

Jordan Brand even joined in on the fun, posting an Instagram reel of Betts celebrating the win in true Jordan style. The short clip shows Mookie’s excitement and the bond between him and the brand that’s grown stronger with every season.

Mookie Betts Jordan Shirt

Image via Jordan Brand

The Jordan x Mookie Betts World Series T-shirt features a black cotton build with bold red text reading “GOOD GOOGLY MOOKIE” across the front. A small red Jumpman logo sits centered near the collar, tying the look back to Jordan’s iconic branding.

The tee has a relaxed fit and soft fabric for everyday comfort. Its minimal yet eye-catching design makes it easy to pair with streetwear or game-day gear.

To drop in limited quantities, the shirt celebrates Betts’ latest championship and his growing role as one of Jordan Brand’s top athletes.