Iman Shumpert Mourns The Loss Of His Father: “Down Goes The King”

April 30, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard Iman Shumpert (1) during the first quarter in game two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Iman Shumpert shares an emotional tribute following the passing of his father, Odis Wayne Shumpert II.

Iman Shumpert is mourning a major loss. The former NBA star and entertainer revealed on Instagram that his father, Odis Wayne Shumpert II, passed away earlier this week. In a heartfelt post, he wrote, “Down goes the king... a sweet goodbye to the greatest man I’ll ever know. You can take your rest, pop. You did your s**t, I promise. I don’t know if I’ll ever fit your shoes, but I’ma have ’em on every day anyway.”

The emotional tribute instantly drew love and condolences from fans and industry peers, many of whom praised the tight bond Iman had with his dad. Odis Shumpert was often credited for instilling discipline, creativity, and confidence in his son. Values that shaped Iman both as an athlete and artist.

Iman Shumpert Shares Words For His Father

This loss comes during what’s already been a tough year for Shumpert personally. Earlier in 2024, his divorce from singer, actress, and creative powerhouse Teyana Taylor was finalized after over eight years of marriage. The pair, who share two daughters (Junie and Rue), had one of hip-hop’s most admired relationships at one point.

Their split became public after Taylor confirmed it online, clarifying that infidelity wasn’t a factor and emphasizing that they remained focused on co-parenting. However, things got messy in the months that followed, with leaked court documents and public back-and-forths adding unwanted tension.

Despite the personal turbulence, Shumpert has continued to evolve beyond basketball. Moreover, he's exploring acting, music, and reality TV. Still, his recent post shows a vulnerable side that fans rarely see. Losing his father marks a deeply personal moment of reflection, and judging from his words, it’s clear Odis Shumpert’s influence will continue to guide him every step of the way.

