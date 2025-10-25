Drake Pulls Up To Game One Of The MLB World Series On His Birthday

Happy belated 39th birthday to the one and only Drake, who chose to ring in his last year before his 40s with a fortunate hometown win. He attended the first game of the 2025 MLB World Series yesterday (Friday, October 24), celebrating another trip around the sun by watching his Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one 11 to four – in a Rob Ford Don Bosco Eagles letterman jacket, no less.

Toronto is keeping home field advantage for game two tonight (Saturday, October 25), and we'll see how the whole showdown plays out. But as TMZ Sports caught, Drizzy was having a great time seeing this game one victory at the Rogers Centre. We're sure he will have more to share on social media as the series goes on.

Drake's Toronto Blue Jays fandom might not be his most widely known sports allegiance, but it's heartening nonetheless for the 6ix. Of course, there are also his beloved Raptors and the many other teams and players across the athletic world that he supports and has friendships with.

Will this game one win translate to a World Series championship? Or will the Los Angeles Dodgers go back to back?

Drake World Series

Funnily enough, this World Series matchup is a direct reflection of Drake's legendary battle last year. He did not get a win over Kendrick Lamar in the diss track realm, but to act like either artist is worse off after the beef is disingenuous. The Dodgers already got their dub last year – and so did K.Dot – so in 2025's, it looks like it might be Toronto's turn. After all, the 6ix God did release his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U earlier this year, which is one of 2025's biggest records.

Not only that, but Drake's also dropping his new solo album ICEMAN at some point this year, if the rollout and teases are any solid indication. We don't have a release date at press time, but it is October.

With that in mind, we're sure we'll get a huge ICEMAN update soon. Maybe he could line it up with a World Series victory for the Toronto Blue Jays...