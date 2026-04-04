black shirt

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Streetwear
FaZe Banks Just Showed The World What A Million Dollar Closet Looks Like
FaZe Banks sparked debate after posting a closet full of his plain black t-shirts he claims is worth $1 million.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 04, 2026