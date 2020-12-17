FaZe
- SneakersNike LeBron Witness 8 “FaZe Clan” Coming SoonA FaZe x LeBron collab is coming.By Ben Atkinson
- SongsNardo Wick, G Herbo, Babyface Ray & Big30 Link With FaZe Kaysan For "Plenty"With FaZe Kaysan behind the board, a supergroup of some of the hardest street trap artists today came correct with great verses.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsFaZe Kaysan Drops Off Visuals For Lil Durk & Future Assisted "Made A Way"The FaZe Clan brought Durk and Future to the Hollywood Hills for a celebration.By Taylor McCloud
- GramLogic Gets Vulgar While Joking About His Son's First WordsLogic is already getting his son into video games.By Alexander Cole
- TechTwitch Bans Use Of "Incel," Simp" & More For New Harassment PolicyTwitch is banning the use of the words "simp," "incel," and more.By Cole Blake