Rise up, gamers. FaZe Clan is well-known as one of the most prominent gaming organizations in the world, venturing into the athletics and music industries. One of their flagship artists, FaZe Kaysan, just recruited a host of hardened spitters for his recent single, “Plenty.” His last big effort was “Made A Way” with Future and Lil Durk. Now, Nardo Wick, G Herbo, Babyface Ray, and Big30 formed part of the FaZe circle.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: FaZe Kaysan (R) and guest attend FaZe Clan’s Goin’ Public Party at FaZe Warehouse on July 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for FaZe Clan)

Interestingly, FaZe Kaysan is just responsible for the beat on this track. Moreover, the featured rappers dominate the track with their verses and choruses. However, it still feels refreshing to see FaZe take this curative approach, even if the beat doesn’t sound too different from what these rappers typically ride. Sure, they could’ve tried to get their own crew to compete with some of the game’s best. Instead, it seems they’re looking to just fund, promote, and engage with great talent as much as they can. They’ve taken a similar priority in sports. Specifically, they appeared with Bronny James Jr. on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Instrumentally, “Plenty” takes a lot of inspiration from Southern trap. In fact, it sounds particularly Nardo Wick-esque, so it’s no wonder that he has one of the most fitting performances on the song. The melody switches between piano keys, atmospheric pads, and subtle string swells. As far as the drum beat itself, they adapt the rhythms well to each rapper’s flow, style, and verse. Sometimes, the kicks will hit especially hard when an MC’s getting into a fast or aggressive flow. Otherwise, they bring the hi-hats down and wait until the bass is back to include a snare.

PLENTY IS OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS. MUSIC VIDEO OUT TOMORROW AT 2 EST. @RicoDaVinciii with the W flyer pic.twitter.com/BvsUVjp3Se — FaZe Kaysan (@kaysan) December 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the star-studded track allows for everybody to have a shining moment. Nardo Wick sounds low-key, murderous, and hungry on the first verse. He even works in a funny mini-skit in there, and you can hear him answer a call midway through the verse. “Aight bet,” he says… what did he hear? “They say one n***a shot and missed ’em all… Hello? Bet, I just heard he got shot in his face.”

On the other hand, G Herbo has probably the most clear delivery on the track. Typically, his flow is a little off-beat, and while that signature delivery is missed, he sounds right at home as he switches flows with ease. As far as delivery, Big30 definitely has the most powerful. His Memphis growl immediately brings a new energy to the track, and Babyface Ray finishes the track with lyrical excellence. It’s also not the first time we’ve seen a Faze and Detroit crossover, given Tee Grizzley’s track “For The Team” with FaZe Blaze.

You can check out FaZe Kaysan’s latest single with Nardo Wick, G Herbo, Big30, and Babyface Ray on your preferred streaming service. Also, check out some quotable lyrics from “Plenty” below.

Quotable Lyrics

All that actin’, you a created player when you inside the booth (All that actin’)

Wood on the Drac’, it look like a baseball bat, my n***as slidin’ through (Wood grain)

My neck lit, did the same thing for b***h, wrist full of diamonds too (N***a)

Millions of racks, this the same thing when I sip, I’m tryna find the juice (N***a)