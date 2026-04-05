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Sneakers
Nike May Have Set A Trap For Stores Backdooring The Jordan 1 "Alaska"
A viral rumor claims Nike embedded trackers in Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" shipments to catch backdooring pairs to resellers.
By
Ben Atkinson
April 05, 2026