If you are a sneakerhead, then you are well aware of the fact that reselling has ruined the hobby for millions of people. When it comes to the latest releases, it feels like shoes are impossible to cop. Resellers are quick with the bots, and at times, releases hardly seem fair for those who just want to enjoy a new pair of kicks that they’ve saved up money for.

Resellers have found ways around bot protection and various other anti-reselling methods. This has exhausted sneakerheads, who have given up on getting kicks for retail, altogether. With that being said, Nike is looking to fix things, and they are talking drastic measures to do so.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

In addition to putting caps on how many of a specific shoe someone can buy, they are also implementing various other reseller-specific rules on its website. For instance, depending on your buying patterns, Nike can figure out whether or not you are trying to resell items. This can lead to restocking fees and even non-fulfilled refunds. Nike will even delete accounts if they find enough suspicious activity.

In theory, this all sounds great, although it remains to be seen whether or not this will be enforced effectively.

Let us know what you think about the new measures, in the comments below.