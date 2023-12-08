Tiger Woods And Nike Allegedly Split After 27-Year Partnership

According to anonymous sources, Tiger Woods and Nike are reportedly ending their partnership after 27 years. It's unclear what has caused this split. However, Woods has not used Nike clubs since 2016, when they discontinued their brand. Furthermore, he has been rocking FootJoy brand footwear since at least 2022. Despite this, there has been no formal announcement about any sort of separation.

Woods is slowly rehabbing from an injury that has kept him out of playing for the last few years. Last week, he appeared in just his third tournament of the year. He finished 18th, recording a par finish. However, he is expected to participate in the PNC Championship next week. That should give observers a chance to see if his apparel brands change. This is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge. However, it is important to note that is currently an unsubstantiated rumor.

Tiger Woods' Son Wins High School Title

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 03: Tournament host Tiger Woods poses with the trophy during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 03, 2023 in Nassau.

Meanwhile, Woods' 14-year-old son Charlie has captured a state title with his high school golf team in Florida. Woods finished 26th overall in the standings and fourth out of his five-player team from The Benjamin School. It is the fourth state title for the school out of Palm Beach Gardens. Woods shot 78 and 76 over two days in aid of the team's title ambitions.

However, more notably, it means that Charlie has a title that his father doesn't. At the time of Tiger's education, California didn't hold a state championship. Instead, Tiger won a series of regional championships throughout the early 90s. Despite this, Tiger also won the US Junior Amateur around the same time. Woods later played at Stanford for two years before turning pro in 1996. Furthermore, he went on to win his first major the following year in 1997.

