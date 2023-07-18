Erica Herman Drops $30M Lawsuit Against Tiger Woods

Erica Herman, the former employee and ex-girlfriend of Tiger Woods, has dropped her $30 million lawsuit against the golfer. Herman had filed suit against Woods in October 2022, alleging she had been illegally evicted from his home after they broke up. Herman claims that she was “tricked” into going on a short vacation, only to be met by Woods’ lawyer at the airport. There, she claims Woods’ attorney broke up with her on behalf of Woods. Furthermore, he told her she was evicted from the house. Herman additionally claims she had an oral tenancy agreement to remain in the house for several years.

However, the suit quickly became a tangled mess of claims leveled at Woods by Herman. Consequently, the case had not been going well for Herman. In May, a judge ruled against Herman’s request to void a 2017 NDA she signed with Woods. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger called Herman’s case “vague and threadbare”. Furthermore, Metzger dismissed Herman’s attempt to levy a law that voids NDAs in the case of sexual assault. The judge stated that “Herman has had the opportunity [to] provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment. However, she has not done so.”

Herman Drops Lawsuit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 31: Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on prior to the Women’s Singles Second Round match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Court documents acquired by The New York Post show that Herman has now dropped her lawsuit. The decision comes after Metzger ordered the case to go to arbitration. Neither party has released a statement regarding the lawsuit at the time of writing.

The end of the legal battle will come as welcome relief for Woods. Elsewhere, he continues to attempt a comeback to the world of professional golf. Plagued by injuries over the last few years, Woods has barely been seen on the fairway. He has played just two events on the 2022-23 Tour, finishing T45th at the Genesis Open and withdrawing from The Masters. While there was a belief that he would appear at The Open Championship in June, Woods withdrew from that event as well. It’s unclear how much longer Woods is going to remain in the pro golf scene. However, for the time being, he is still trying to keep playing.

