Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Golf Shoe Unveiled

Following his departure from Nike, golf legend Tiger Woods has launched his own brand, Sun Day Red, marking a new chapter in his illustrious career. The brand's name pays homage to Woods' iconic final-round attire, which often included a red shirt on Sundays. Woods recently unveiled his inaugural sneaker design under the Sun Day Red label, showcasing a blend of style and performance tailored for golf enthusiasts. The sneaker reflects Woods' commitment to excellence and innovation, embodying his relentless pursuit of perfection on the golf course.

As a symbol of Woods' enduring legacy in golf and his pioneering spirit, the Sun Day Red brand represents a bold new direction for the sportswear industry. With his unparalleled success and influence in the world of golf, Woods' venture into footwear will make a significant impact, offering golfers of all levels the opportunity to experience the same level of performance and style that has defined his career. In summary, Tiger Woods' launch of the Sun Day Red brand and the unveiling of his first sneaker marks a significant milestone in his post-Nike career.

Sun Day Red Golf Shoe

The sneakers feature a white sole on the outside and a matching white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from dark leather with a red streak near the midsole. Also, the sneakers feature “Sun Day Red” near the heels and the Sun Day Red Tiger logo near the heels. The sole of the sneakers is a vibrant red, with a traction pattern for grip on the course.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Golf Shoe will be released on May 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

