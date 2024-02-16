Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement Reimagined” Dropping This Year

The Air Jordan 3 continues to reign supreme in sneaker culture, and the anticipation for its upcoming "Black Cement Reimagined" colorway is huge. Scheduled for release this holiday season, this iteration promises to breathe new life into the iconic silhouette. While staying true to its roots, the "Black Cement Reimagined" colorway introduces fresh elements, offering a modern twist on a beloved classic. Featuring the timeless combination of black, cement grey, and fire red, this rendition pays homage to the original "Black Cement."

The sneaker community eagerly awaits the release of this highly anticipated colorway, with enthusiasts and collectors alike eager to add it to their collections. With its iconic design and rich heritage, the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement Reimagined" is poised to be a standout release this holiday season. In summary, this upcoming colorway represents a blend of nostalgia and innovation. It offers a fresh take on a legendary silhouette that continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts.

“Black Cement Reimagined” Air Jordan 3

While we do not know what the official pair will look like, we can expect it to feature a lot of the same features as the Black Cement AJ3. Elephant print will certainly play a role, and red detailing will surely be present. Some have guessed that the “Reimagined” pair will feature a suede upper, however, no official details have been provided. Overall, this pair will feature many of the same details that people love about the Black Cement look, with some minor upgrades.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement Reimagined” will be released during the holiday season this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

