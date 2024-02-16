Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Black” Receives In-Hand Look

The Air Jordan 2/3 hybrid is an innovative blend of two iconic models, offering a unique take on Jordan Brand's heritage. With its upcoming "White/Black" colorway, the hybrid silhouette merges elements from both the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3. Featuring a white and black color scheme, the hybrid sneaker boasts a versatile aesthetic that appeals to sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. The combination of the two classic models creates a fresh and modern look, perfect for any occasion.

Crafted with premium materials and attention to detail, the Air Jordan 2/3 hybrid ensures durability and comfort with every step. The sleek design and sleek silhouette make it a standout choice for those seeking a stylish yet functional sneaker option. As anticipation builds for the release of the "White/Black" colorway, sneakerheads eagerly await the opportunity to add this unique hybrid silhouette to their collection. With its timeless appeal and innovative design, the Air Jordan 2/3 hybrid will make a lasting impression in the world of sneakers.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Coconut Milk/Smokey Mauve” Details

"White/Black" Air Jordan 2/3

The sneakers boast a grey rubber sole with a sail midsole housing a Nike Air bubble for enhanced comfort. Crafted with white leather uppers, they showcase scaly leather detailing and black accents for added flair. Completing the design are white laces and a tongue adorned with an Air Jordan basketball logo. Additionally, the heels feature the signature spiked Air Jordan 2 heel. With a simple colorway featuring plain colors, this pair offers a unique blend of style and versatility.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Black” is going to drop during the summer of 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor First Photos

[Via]