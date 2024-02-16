Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Coconut Milk/Smokey Mauve” Details

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature is releasing in a “Coconut Milk/Smokey Mauve” colorway, adding a touch of eco-conscious style to the iconic silhouette. Boasting sustainable materials, these sneakers are crafted with an emphasis on reducing environmental impact while maintaining a stylish aesthetic. With a coconut milk hue dominating the upper, complemented by smokey mauve accents, these sneakers offer a refreshing take on classic design. The combination of colors creates a versatile look that transitions between casual and athletic wear.

Constructed with sustainability in mind, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature not only offers fashion-forward style but also aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly footwear options. Sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to a blend of innovative design and environmental responsibility with this upcoming release. As anticipation builds within the sneaker community, the “Coconut Milk/Smokey Mauve” colorway of the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature promises to make a statement both on the streets and in sustainability-focused circles.

"Coconut Milk/Smokey Mauve" Nike Dunk Low Next Nature

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a sleek brown rubber sole paired with a sail midsole for a clean aesthetic. Its upper showcases a white leather base with more coconut leather overlays and a subtle smokey mauve Swoosh for added depth. Cream-colored laces tie the design together seamlessly. Nike branding adorns both the tongue and heel, while coconut milk insoles feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo—a testament to the brand's commitment to sustainability by aiming to reduce carbon emissions and waste.

More Photos

House Of Heat reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Coconut Milk/Smokey Mauve” will be released on February 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

