Tiger Woods’ Son Wins Florida High School Golf Title

Tiger Woods' 14-year-old son Charlie has captured a state title with his high school golf team in Florida. Woods finished 26th overall in the standings and fourth out of his five-player team from The Benjamin School. It is the fourth state title for the school out of Palm Beach Gardens. Woods shot 78 and 76 over two days in aid of the team's title ambitions.

However, more notably, it means that Charlie has a title that his father doesn't. At the time of Tiger's education, California didn't hold a state championship. Instead, Tiger won a series of regional championships throughout the early 90s. Despite this, Tiger also won the US Junior Amateur around the same time. Woods later played at Stanford for two years before turning pro in 1996. Furthermore, he went on to win his first major the following year in 1997.

Read More: Tiger Woods Net Worth 2023: What Is The Golf Champ Worth?

Tiger's Ex Drops Sexual Assault Claims

In more good news for Tiger, he scored another legal victory this week. His ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, formally dropped the charges of sexual assault she had previously leveled against the golfer. “In dismissing this appeal, Erica Herman states that she was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods or any of his agents and it is her position that she never asserted a claim for such,” the court document read.

It's the second suit this year that Herman has dropped against Woods. Back in July, Herman dropped a $30 million lawsuit against the golfer. Herman had filed suit against Woods in October 2022, alleging she had been illegally evicted from his home after they broke up. Herman claims that she was “tricked” into going on a short vacation, only to be met by Woods’ lawyer at the airport. There, she claims Woods’ attorney broke up with her on behalf of Woods. Furthermore, he told her she was evicted from the house. Herman additionally claims she had an oral tenancy agreement to remain in the house for several years.

Read More: Gisele Bündchen Is Betting Favorite To Date Tiger Woods

[via]