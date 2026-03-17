Chrisean Rock's Latest Admission About Her Son Is Raising Serious Red Flags

BY Alexander Cole
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5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
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Chrisean Rock has been adamant about the health of her son, Chrisean Jr., and now, she is doubling down on the situation.

Ever since the birth of Chrisean Rock's son, there have been fears that the child might have some sort of disability. Numerous viral videos have only added fuel to that fire. In fact, some have even accused Chrisean of drinking during her pregnancy and giving Jr "Fetal Alcohol Syndrome."

Throughout all of this, Chrisean has been more than adamant about the health of her son. On numerous occasions, she has said that Jr. is simply moving at his own pace and that people should mind their business. Blueface and Karlissa Saffold have been quick to refute Chrisean's claims, although Rock doesn't seem to care.

Recently, Chrisean was on The Danza Project, where she was given a platform to speak her truth. It was here that she admitted that a doctor told her Jr. was disabled. This led to a rant in which she made the claim that just because a doctor says something, it doesn't mean it is true.

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Chrisean Rock Speaks On Chrisean Jr. Speculation

“If a doctor speaks about your kid you shouldn’t accept it… I can’t wait till my son start walking and talking," Chrisean explained.

Chrisean's comments are certainly shocking when you consider what she admits at the end of the sentence. Chrisean Jr. is over two years old and still isn't walking or talking. Typically, babies begin talking at around 12 months, while they also start walking around that time. The fact that Jr. is over two years old and can't do any of these things should be an immediate red flag.

Furthermore, the fact that Chrisean won't listen to doctors is also a massive red flag. One can imagine why the internet would be concerned about the welfare of her child.

This is a situation that is just sad to watch play out. You never want to see the welfare of a child be put at risk. The fact that this is playing out in the public eye just makes it that much sadder.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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