Chrisean Rock's Latest Admission About Her Son Is Raising Serious Red Flags

Throughout all of this, Chrisean has been more than adamant about the health of her son. On numerous occasions, she has said that Jr. is simply moving at his own pace and that people should mind their business. Blueface and Karlissa Saffold have been quick to refute Chrisean's claims, although Rock doesn't seem to care.

Recently, Chrisean was on The Danza Project, where she was given a platform to speak her truth. It was here that she admitted that a doctor told her Jr. was disabled. This led to a rant in which she made the claim that just because a doctor says something, it doesn't mean it is true.

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Chrisean Rock Speaks On Chrisean Jr. Speculation

“If a doctor speaks about your kid you shouldn’t accept it… I can’t wait till my son start walking and talking," Chrisean explained.

Chrisean's comments are certainly shocking when you consider what she admits at the end of the sentence. Chrisean Jr. is over two years old and still isn't walking or talking. Typically, babies begin talking at around 12 months, while they also start walking around that time. The fact that Jr. is over two years old and can't do any of these things should be an immediate red flag.

Furthermore, the fact that Chrisean won't listen to doctors is also a massive red flag. One can imagine why the internet would be concerned about the welfare of her child.