Chrisean Rock Arrest Warrant Issued After Missed Court Date

Chrisean Rock has dealt with her fair share of legal issues over the years. Fans were under the impression, however, that those days were long gone now that she's committed to turning her life around. Sadly, this doesn't appear to be the case just yet, as TMZ reports that there's currently a warrant out for her arrest.

According to new legal docs, Los Angeles prosecutors hit the mother of one with two misdemeanor charges in December for allegedly driving on a suspended license in Hermosa Beach, California. She was supposed to appear in court for a hearing over a traffic ticket last month. Allegedly, she didn't show up, resulting in the warrant.

At the time of writing, Chrisean has yet to publicly address her latest legal woes.

Chrisean Rock & Karlissa Saffold Beef

Chrisean Rock performs onstage at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

This isn't the only hot water Chrisean has found herself in recently, either. Earlier this month, the former Baddies star appeared on The Danza Project, where she discussed her son with Blueface. She shut down rumors that the child is disabled, whilst also admitting that a doctor told her he is. “If a doctor speaks about your kid you shouldn’t accept it," she insisted. "I can’t wait till my son start walking and talking."

For obvious reasons, this sparked tremendous concern among viewers. Babies usually start walking and talking at around a year old, and Jr. is two.

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, later weighed in on her remarks. She claimed that Chrisean was informed of her child's alleged disabilities before he was even born. "No one is to blame but the mother who chose to ignore me during that pregnancy and her slow a** fans who convinced her I was hating," she wrote. "All that can be done is the best for him and that's what y'all should be promoting."