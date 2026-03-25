Chrisean Rock Arrest Warrant Issued After Missed Court Date

BY Caroline Fisher
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Chrisean Rock Arrest Warrant
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: ChriseanRock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)
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Chrisean Rock is currently in hot water, as last month, she allegedly failed to appear in court over a traffic ticket.

Chrisean Rock has dealt with her fair share of legal issues over the years. Fans were under the impression, however, that those days were long gone now that she's committed to turning her life around. Sadly, this doesn't appear to be the case just yet, as TMZ reports that there's currently a warrant out for her arrest.

According to new legal docs, Los Angeles prosecutors hit the mother of one with two misdemeanor charges in December for allegedly driving on a suspended license in Hermosa Beach, California. She was supposed to appear in court for a hearing over a traffic ticket last month. Allegedly, she didn't show up, resulting in the warrant.

At the time of writing, Chrisean has yet to publicly address her latest legal woes.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Video Of Chrisean Jr. As Disability Discourse Continues

Chrisean Rock & Karlissa Saffold Beef
3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Chrisean Rock performs onstage at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

This isn't the only hot water Chrisean has found herself in recently, either. Earlier this month, the former Baddies star appeared on The Danza Project, where she discussed her son with Blueface. She shut down rumors that the child is disabled, whilst also admitting that a doctor told her he is. “If a doctor speaks about your kid you shouldn’t accept it," she insisted. "I can’t wait till my son start walking and talking."

For obvious reasons, this sparked tremendous concern among viewers. Babies usually start walking and talking at around a year old, and Jr. is two.

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, later weighed in on her remarks. She claimed that Chrisean was informed of her child's alleged disabilities before he was even born. "No one is to blame but the mother who chose to ignore me during that pregnancy and her slow a** fans who convinced her I was hating," she wrote. "All that can be done is the best for him and that's what y'all should be promoting."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Reveals The Identity Of Her New Boyfriend

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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