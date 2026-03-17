Chrisean Rock Reveals The Identity Of Her New Boyfriend

Chrisean Rock has certainly dealt with her fair share of relationship drama over the years. Of course, everyone knows what happened between her and Blueface.

The two had a child together and are no longer together. In fact, it does not appear as though Blueface is in the child's life. Chrisean has revoked access and won't even let the child's grandmother see him. With that being said, one can imagine that a turbulent home life is making things difficult for everyone involved.

This past year, Chrisean found herself dating rapper Hoodtrophy Bino. Eventually, those two broke up in very public fashion. The rapper tried to win her back through gifts and public favor; however, that doesn't appear to be working.

Instead, the artist has moved on, and she is now dating someone else entirely. That person just so happens to be boxer Matthan Martinez. He is a professional boxer with four wins to his name, and he appears to be building up his record and career.

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Chrisean Rock's New Boyfriend

Rock and Martinez certainly look happy in this new video together, although one has to wonder whether or not this relationship is authentic. Given the drama with Bino and Blueface, there is no denying that things are a bit off right now.

All of this comes on the heels of Chrisean Rock revealing that she doesn't believe her child has a disability. In fact, she made the claim that she doesn't need to listen to the doctor. A doctor told her that Chrisean Jr. is disabled, and she refuses to believe it.

This has led to discourse that Chrisean Rock should have her child taken away from her. If her son is, in fact, disabled, her mentality is taking resources away from him. It is a sad situation, and one that the internet is taking a very strong stance on. Only time will tell whether or not this changes.