Chrisean Rock Reveals The Identity Of Her New Boyfriend

BY Alexander Cole
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French Montana's Birthday Celebration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)
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After a breakup with Hoodtrophy Bino, Chrisean Rock is ready to show off her new boyfriend to the entire world.

Chrisean Rock has certainly dealt with her fair share of relationship drama over the years. Of course, everyone knows what happened between her and Blueface.

The two had a child together and are no longer together. In fact, it does not appear as though Blueface is in the child's life. Chrisean has revoked access and won't even let the child's grandmother see him. With that being said, one can imagine that a turbulent home life is making things difficult for everyone involved.

This past year, Chrisean found herself dating rapper Hoodtrophy Bino. Eventually, those two broke up in very public fashion. The rapper tried to win her back through gifts and public favor; however, that doesn't appear to be working.

Instead, the artist has moved on, and she is now dating someone else entirely. That person just so happens to be boxer Matthan Martinez. He is a professional boxer with four wins to his name, and he appears to be building up his record and career.

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Chrisean Rock's New Boyfriend

Rock and Martinez certainly look happy in this new video together, although one has to wonder whether or not this relationship is authentic. Given the drama with Bino and Blueface, there is no denying that things are a bit off right now.

All of this comes on the heels of Chrisean Rock revealing that she doesn't believe her child has a disability. In fact, she made the claim that she doesn't need to listen to the doctor. A doctor told her that Chrisean Jr. is disabled, and she refuses to believe it.

This has led to discourse that Chrisean Rock should have her child taken away from her. If her son is, in fact, disabled, her mentality is taking resources away from him. It is a sad situation, and one that the internet is taking a very strong stance on. Only time will tell whether or not this changes.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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