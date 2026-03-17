Matthan Martinez

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Chrisean Rock Reveals The Identity Of Her New Boyfriend
After a breakup with Hoodtrophy Bino, Chrisean Rock is ready to show off her new boyfriend to the entire world.
By
Alexander Cole
March 17, 2026