Rory & Mal Check Anthony Fantano For Claiming Drake’s “ICEMAN” Is Imminent

On Wednesday night (April 15), Anthony Fantano took to social media to make a major announcement about Drake's long-awaited ninth studio album, ICEMAN. In a TikTok, he claimed that an inside source told him the project would be dropping sometime in the next 36 hours.

The video earned mixed reactions from viewers. While some thought he could be onto something, others weren't buying it. Many even theorized that he was just trolling, and that his post was a nod to DJ Akademiks, who frequently claims to have exclusive information on everything Drake.

During a recent episode of their podcast, Rory and Mal shared their take on Fantano's announcement, making it clear that they're not at all convinced. "I don't know why he said that," Mal explained, as heard in a clip shared by @CalebFromX. "I don't know who his sources are, but his sources are wrong."

For now, it remains a mystery exactly when fans will get to hear ICEMAN. Recently, however, they did receive a hint about what's to come.

What Is Project Bot?

Yesterday, there was a massive controlled explosion in Drake's hometown of Toronto. Just after midnight, the Grammy winner took to his Instagram Story to share an article about it, adding some halo and ice cube emojis. This led to speculation that the hitmaker could have been filming a music video for his new LP. Reportedly, local residents were told about the explosion in advance, and a filming notification referred to the shoot as "PROJECT BOT."

This isn't the only hint about the project that supporters have received recently, however. DJ Akademiks also took to Twitter/X earlier today to suggest that the release is imminent. "THE ICEMAN IS COMING," he insisted. "STAY ALERT!"