Rory & Mal Check Anthony Fantano For Claiming Drake’s “ICEMAN” Is Imminent

BY Caroline Fisher
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Rory Mal Check Anthony Fantano
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Earlier this week, Anthony Fantano posted a TikTok claiming that Drake's long-awaited album would drop in the next 36 hours.

On Wednesday night (April 15), Anthony Fantano took to social media to make a major announcement about Drake's long-awaited ninth studio album, ICEMAN. In a TikTok, he claimed that an inside source told him the project would be dropping sometime in the next 36 hours.

The video earned mixed reactions from viewers. While some thought he could be onto something, others weren't buying it. Many even theorized that he was just trolling, and that his post was a nod to DJ Akademiks, who frequently claims to have exclusive information on everything Drake.

During a recent episode of their podcast, Rory and Mal shared their take on Fantano's announcement, making it clear that they're not at all convinced. "I don't know why he said that," Mal explained, as heard in a clip shared by @CalebFromX. "I don't know who his sources are, but his sources are wrong."

For now, it remains a mystery exactly when fans will get to hear ICEMAN. Recently, however, they did receive a hint about what's to come.

Read More: Drake Confirms "PROJECT BOT" After Being Linked To Explosion In Toronto

What Is Project Bot?

Yesterday, there was a massive controlled explosion in Drake's hometown of Toronto. Just after midnight, the Grammy winner took to his Instagram Story to share an article about it, adding some halo and ice cube emojis. This led to speculation that the hitmaker could have been filming a music video for his new LP. Reportedly, local residents were told about the explosion in advance, and a filming notification referred to the shoot as "PROJECT BOT."

This isn't the only hint about the project that supporters have received recently, however. DJ Akademiks also took to Twitter/X earlier today to suggest that the release is imminent. "THE ICEMAN IS COMING," he insisted. "STAY ALERT!"

Social media users are taking this with a grain of salt, as he's been teasing the album for months now. Earlier this week, he shared a similar update on Twitter/X. "Just In: ICEMAN OTW," he wrote.

Read More: Baby Keem Finally Reveals What He Thought Of Kendrick Lamar's Beef With Drake

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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