Drake's Latest "Iceman" Milestone Doesn't Bode Well For The Album's Rollout

BY Cole Blake
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Drake still hasn't confirmed a release date for his upcoming album, "Iceman," but he has hinted at it dropping at some point this year.

It's officially been 200 days since Drake aired the last episode of his Iceman series. Between July and September of 2025, he hosted three livestreams to debut singles from his highly-anticipated ninth studio album. They included "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

When AkademiksTV pointed out the milestone on X (formerly Twitter), fans in the replies complained about how long it's been since a major update on the album. "This season release schedule is painful," one user wrote. Another added: "Over half a year is crazy."

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When Is Drake Releasing "Iceman"?

Drake still hasn't confirmed a release date for Iceman, but he has hinted that it will drop at some point in 2026. He also told Complex in November that he wanted to host at least one more Iceman livestream episode before releasing the album. "The finale will be our best work,” he said at the time.

DJ Akademiks recently reported that Drake's busy schedule is causing the delay. "He said ‘AK, when I was doing this episode sh*t, I had to really get all these things done and get in between me doing these shows in all these countries, which is pretty tough. Now I’m home, I’m locked in. I’m working. Now is work.’ I think that’s the last official cookup to whatever the album is," he said during a livestream, earlier this month.

Akademiks added that there's already been several iterations of the project as well. He explained: “I think there’s three versions of the cookup, in my opinion, and the third version of the cookup came after he came off tour. That's the only thing he told me."

Despite the delay, Drake has continued to hint at Iceman on Instagram in recent weeks. On March 3, he shared a picture of the phrase, "Warning Iceman," over a blue background. "What I Was Doing When You Thought I Was Crying," he added the caption.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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