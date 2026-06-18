Timothee Chalamet Rocked Custom BAPE STA "Knicks" At NBA Finals

Timothee Chalamet wore custom Bape Sta sneakers while celebrating the Knicks' NBA championship win. Game 5 marked New York's first title in 53 years. Chalamet was given two 1-of-1 Bape Sta styles ahead of the game.

One pair used a home-themed white, orange, and blue combination. The other featured a black base with blue overlays and orange branding. Both pairs were made in patent leather, with blue star branding running across the white version.

Chalamet wore the white colorway courtside during the game itself. Kevin Le, BAPE's brand partnerships manager, confirmed the shoes afterward. He clarified the sneakers were not an aftermarket customization job. Instead, BAPE made both pairs exclusively for Chalamet himself.

The sneakers skip official Knicks branding entirely, relying on color alone. Bape Sta details like the ape head heel stamp and star logo remain intact. The colors alone carry the New York connection throughout both pairs.

Neither colorway is expected to get a public release. Both will likely stay exclusive to Chalamet going forward. He wasn't the only celebrity with custom sneakers that night, since Spike Lee wore custom Air Jordan 3s too. Chalamet has been a visible Knicks fan throughout the playoffs.

Timothee Chalamet BAPE STA "Knicks"

Chalamet has remained a familiar face at Madison Square Garden's celebrity row. For the championship, he switched things up.

He chose the sportier Bape Sta sneakers instead of his usual courtside footwear. The away colorway leans darker than the home version. It uses a black base with blue overlays and orange accent details.

Meanwhile, the home pair stays closer to traditional Knicks colors. It mixes white, orange, and blue across the patent leather build. Furthermore, brand partnerships manager Kevin Le shared both colorways publicly days after the win.