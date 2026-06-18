Timothee Chalamet Rocked Custom BAPE STA "Knicks" At NBA Finals

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Finals-New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Timothee Chalamet walks off the court after the Knicks defeat the San Antonio Spurs during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
BAPE created custom Knicks sneakers exclusively for Timothee Chalamet to celebrate New York's first NBA championship in 53 years.

Timothee Chalamet wore custom Bape Sta sneakers while celebrating the Knicks' NBA championship win. Game 5 marked New York's first title in 53 years. Chalamet was given two 1-of-1 Bape Sta styles ahead of the game.

One pair used a home-themed white, orange, and blue combination. The other featured a black base with blue overlays and orange branding. Both pairs were made in patent leather, with blue star branding running across the white version.

Chalamet wore the white colorway courtside during the game itself. Kevin Le, BAPE's brand partnerships manager, confirmed the shoes afterward. He clarified the sneakers were not an aftermarket customization job. Instead, BAPE made both pairs exclusively for Chalamet himself.

The sneakers skip official Knicks branding entirely, relying on color alone. Bape Sta details like the ape head heel stamp and star logo remain intact. The colors alone carry the New York connection throughout both pairs.

Neither colorway is expected to get a public release. Both will likely stay exclusive to Chalamet going forward. He wasn't the only celebrity with custom sneakers that night, since Spike Lee wore custom Air Jordan 3s too. Chalamet has been a visible Knicks fan throughout the playoffs.

Read More: First Look At The Historic Air Jordan 1 Low "Last Dance In The Garden"

Timothee Chalamet BAPE STA "Knicks"

Chalamet has remained a familiar face at Madison Square Garden's celebrity row. For the championship, he switched things up.

He chose the sportier Bape Sta sneakers instead of his usual courtside footwear. The away colorway leans darker than the home version. It uses a black base with blue overlays and orange accent details.

Meanwhile, the home pair stays closer to traditional Knicks colors. It mixes white, orange, and blue across the patent leather build. Furthermore, brand partnerships manager Kevin Le shared both colorways publicly days after the win.

Since BAPE built these as personal gifts, fans likely won't see them again. The moment still stands out among the night's other custom sneaker tributes.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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