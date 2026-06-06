A celebrity stylist is taking Megan Thee Stallion to court, alleging that she hasn't dished out cash for her wardrobe, but the rapper denies the claims.

“My finance team conducted a comprehensive audit of Eric Archibald's wardrobe expenses and uncovered fraudulent invoices, unsupported charges, and styling shipments tied to addresses that could not be verified," the statement reads, according to PEOPLE . "Those findings raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of expenses that we repeatedly tried to resolve privately with Eric's team. Rather than address the issues from the audit, Eric and his team chose to file a lawsuit. The facts are on our side, and I won't be coerced into paying charges that can't be substantiated."

At the center of the dispute are claims that repeated attempts to collect payment failed to produce a resolution. Archibald and Six K allege the debt includes not only styling fees but costs associated with assistants, preparation work, garments, and outside vendors involved in executing high-profile appearances. Megan, however, is strongly disputing the allegations. In a statement addressing the lawsuit, the rapper said her financial team conducted an internal review.

According to the complaint, the outstanding balance stems from a series of invoices and agreements that the plaintiffs say were acknowledged by entities connected to the Grammy-winning rapper but remain unpaid. It's reported that Six K and Archibald claim "each invoice is supported by a deal memo that was acknowledged by the related Stallion entity via email" for "$53,800, and includes the cost of prep days, assistants and three gowns." Yet, Megan Thee Stallion has pushed back against the allegations.

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