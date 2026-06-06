Another legal dispute has landed on Megan Thee Stallion's doorstep, this time involving allegations that members of her creative team were never fully compensated for their work. Celebrity stylist Eric Archibald and management company Six K have filed a lawsuit seeking more than $1.2 million, claiming they are owed payment for wardrobe and styling services provided across multiple appearances, events, and projects spanning parts of 2024 and 2025.
According to the complaint, the outstanding balance stems from a series of invoices and agreements that the plaintiffs say were acknowledged by entities connected to the Grammy-winning rapper but remain unpaid. It's reported that Six K and Archibald claim "each invoice is supported by a deal memo that was acknowledged by the related Stallion entity via email" for "$53,800, and includes the cost of prep days, assistants and three gowns." Yet, Megan Thee Stallion has pushed back against the allegations.
Megan Thee Stallion Denies The Allegations
At the center of the dispute are claims that repeated attempts to collect payment failed to produce a resolution. Archibald and Six K allege the debt includes not only styling fees but costs associated with assistants, preparation work, garments, and outside vendors involved in executing high-profile appearances. Megan, however, is strongly disputing the allegations. In a statement addressing the lawsuit, the rapper said her financial team conducted an internal review.
“My finance team conducted a comprehensive audit of Eric Archibald's wardrobe expenses and uncovered fraudulent invoices, unsupported charges, and styling shipments tied to addresses that could not be verified," the statement reads, according to PEOPLE. "Those findings raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of expenses that we repeatedly tried to resolve privately with Eric's team. Rather than address the issues from the audit, Eric and his team chose to file a lawsuit. The facts are on our side, and I won't be coerced into paying charges that can't be substantiated."
We'll keep you updated on how this lawsuit unfolds.