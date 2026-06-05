Eric Archibald

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Megan Thee Stallion Sued By Stylist For $1.2 Mil Over Alleged Unpaid Fees
A celebrity stylist is taking Megan Thee Stallion to court, alleging that she hasn't dished out cash for her wardrobe, but the rapper denies the claims.
By
Erika Marie
June 05, 2026