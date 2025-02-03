Jaden Smith Clowned By Social Media Over Grammy Outfit

Jaden Smith turned heads at the 2025 Grammy Awards, arriving early with a statement piece that may go down as one of the ceremony’s most bizarre fashion choices. The rapper and actor showed up alongside his sister Willow Smith, but it wasn’t her daring ensemble—a black coat over nothing but underwear—that stole the spotlight. Instead, all eyes were on Jaden’s enormous castle-shaped hat, complete with a doorway framing his face.

The elaborate headpiece defies easy description, making it a must-see moment from music’s biggest night. While some may call it high fashion, others aren’t convinced. Social media erupted with reactions, with one user comparing him to a villain from Batman’s rogues’ gallery. Another questioned whether Jaden’s latest avant-garde look was fashion-forward or just plain eccentric.

Social Media Roasts Jaden Smith's Grammy Outfit

The Grammy red carpet has long been a playground for bold style statements, from extravagant couture to eyebrow-raising risks. Bianca Censori, for example, made headlines by arriving nearly nude. Yet even in a sea of shocking fashion, Jaden’s castle hat stands out as one of the most surreal looks in recent history.