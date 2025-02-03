Jaden Smith Clowned By Social Media Over Grammy Outfit

Jaden Smith turned heads at the 2025 Grammy Awards, arriving early with a statement piece that may go down as one of the ceremony’s most bizarre fashion choices. The rapper and actor showed up alongside his sister Willow Smith, but it wasn’t her daring ensemble—a black coat over nothing but underwear—that stole the spotlight. Instead, all eyes were on Jaden’s enormous castle-shaped hat, complete with a doorway framing his face.
The elaborate headpiece defies easy description, making it a must-see moment from music’s biggest night. While some may call it high fashion, others aren’t convinced. Social media erupted with reactions, with one user comparing him to a villain from Batman’s rogues’ gallery. Another questioned whether Jaden’s latest avant-garde look was fashion-forward or just plain eccentric.
Social Media Roasts Jaden Smith's Grammy Outfit
The Grammy red carpet has long been a playground for bold style statements, from extravagant couture to eyebrow-raising risks. Bianca Censori, for example, made headlines by arriving nearly nude. Yet even in a sea of shocking fashion, Jaden’s castle hat stands out as one of the most surreal looks in recent history.
Though he isn’t nominated this year—his sole Grammy nod came in 2022 for his work on Justin Bieber’s "Justice"—Jaden remains a fixture at major music events. His father, Will Smith, is also making waves tonight as a presenter, marking a high-profile return after the infamous Oscars slap that left Hollywood divided in 2022. They say home is where the heart is, but Jaden seems to prefer his on top of his head. Jaden has not commented on the jokes yet. Jaden and Williow's father, Will Smith, returned to music in 2024. He released his latest single, "Beautiful Scar," featuring Big Sean over the weekend. The Oscar winner prepares his return album, slated for an early 2025 release. Will lived out his Matrix opportunity in his latest video after passing on the role in the early 2000s.
