Anthony Fantano Trolls DJ Akademiks & Drake Again Over "ICEMAN"

BY Zachary Horvath
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Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas via Imagn Images
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Anthony Fantano ruffled the feathers of Drake fans and his "insiders" alike when he said "ICEMAN" was going to drop last Friday.

With everyone waiting impatiently for ICEMAN, Anthony Fantano is here to taunt his fans a little more. Fantano, known as theneedledrop online, has not always been a big supporter of the rapper's albums. In most of his reviews, he usually has more negative things to say about them than positive.

So, with that in mind, it seemed pretty clear to us that he was trying to tease folks like DJ Akademiks who keeps claiming that he has the inside track on when ICEMAN is going to make landfall. Fantano did so late last week, saying he had an inside source informing him that it was coming within the next 36 hours.

It didn't come out and as a result, for those who believed "the world's busiest music nerd" or didn't like him stirring the pot just to have some fun, this upset them.

But that backlash isn't stopping Anthony Fantano in the slightest as over the weekend he jokes that it's still coming soon. However, he wants Drake fans to try and hold back their excitement a bit or else he says the MC "is going to get shy and not release the album."

He quips in this YouTube Short that his initial announcement blew up and it caused Drizzy and his team (shows screenshots of Akademiks sounding off on him on X) to delay ICEMAN.

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Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN This Week?

"

Before signing off, Fantano hammers home his instructions to Drake's fan base so that they don't mess this up again. "So, look, I'm excited for ICEMAN, you're excited for ICEMAN. I'm going to tell you again when the album drops once I know. But listen when I tell you again, try not to get too excited the next time, okay?"

"Just like be excited but keep the energy lower," Fantano says before talking in a baby voice treating Drake as if he's a frightened child. "We don't want Drake to be scared. We want him to be excited!"

But shoving the music reviewer's false eagerness and claims to the side, is Drake finally unleashing it this week? That's tough to say as a concrete drop date continues to elude everyone. However, he did seem to suggest this weekend that he turned the project in via an Instagram Story post.

The photo in question shows an image of something indiscernible frozen in an ice block. Underneath the picture, Drake's text message says, "It's in." That could be the LP, but who really knows at this point.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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