Old Video Of Drake Getting Turned Away From Armani Store Goes Viral Again

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
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A resurfaced video of Drake being turned away from a Giorgio Armani store in Paris is going viral again, perfectly timed with Iceman release.

A video of Drake getting turned away from a Giorgio Armani store in Paris is making the rounds again. The clip shows him being escorted back to his car by his own security guard. It originally happened some time ago but has resurfaced at a very convenient moment.

The timing is hard to ignore. Drake's highly anticipated album "Iceman" is currently the biggest story in music. The Iceman release date was recently revealed as May 15, 2026, after a viral ice block stunt in downtown Toronto. Everything Drake-related is getting attention right now including old footage.

The video generated significant reactions online. Some found the moment humbling and funny. Others pointed out that getting turned away from a luxury store happens to everyone, fame or not.

Additionally, the irony of the situation adds to its appeal. Drake has long been associated with luxury fashion and high-end brands. Seeing him quietly walked back to his car outside an Armani boutique in Paris is not the image most people associate with the 6 God.

Furthermore, Drake has been publicly vocal about his admiration for Giorgio Armani, even paying tribute to the late designer during his livestream series in 2025. Getting turned away from the brand's Paris store makes the story even more layered.

Nevertheless, Drake doesn't appear bothered. An old video resurfacing during your biggest album rollout in years is barely a speed bump. All press is good press and right now, everything Drake touches turns to content.

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Drake Rejected From Armani Store

The Giorgio Armani brand has long been one of Drake's fashion touchstones. He has worn Armani pieces throughout his career and publicly paid tribute to the late Giorgio Armani following his passing in 2025.

The Paris boutique where the incident took place is one of the most prestigious luxury retail locations in the world. Entry policies at stores like this are strict with capacity limits, private appointments, and VIP protocols are standard practice regardless of who's at the door.

The fact that this clip resurfaced now, right as Drake's Iceman rollout hits its peak, feels less like coincidence and more like the internet doing what it does best.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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