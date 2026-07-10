Kodak Black Tells Young Thug Exactly What He Needs To Sign A Deal With Him

Kodak Black recently revealed that he’s a free agent. After the release of Kodak The Blessing, the Florida rapper said that he fulfilled his agreement with Capitol Records. What he does next is up to him, but there’s one person who’s interested in inking him to a deal: Young Thug. The Atlanta rapper revealed his interest in signing him.

"If he would do a deal with me, I would give that boy whateva he think he want #NoCizzy," Thug wrote. The reception to this offer was mixed, since some believed that remaining independent is best for Kodak Black. However, there was some support for this idea.

Fortunately for Thug, it doesn’t look like Kodak Black is opposed to this idea, but he does have demands. During a livestream, Yak revealed his list of demands. Among those includes $100 million and a collaborative album with Mariah The Scientist. The latter seems far more reasonable than the former. However, at the very least, it appears that Yak is open to negotiations. Perhaps Thug could be a force of positivity that Kodak Black needs at this stage in his career.

Kodak The Blessing contains 26 songs in total with features from 1900Rugrat, Albee Al, Friday, Rylo Rodriguez, and more. Maybe if he inks a new deal soon, we might end up getting a follow-up album later this summer.

Kodak Black’s New Supergroup?

In other Kodak Black-related news, the rapper recently startled fans when he declared that he, Kendrick Lamar, and Kanye West form a group called “KKK.” The comments undoubtedly raised eyebrows as he explained, “We woke. Like, we pro-Black.” He added, “We woke, and we smart. And we Jews. We’re Black Jews, we Israelites,” while showing off his chain, which includes a Star of David pendant.