Kodak Black Tells Young Thug Exactly What He Needs To Sign A Deal With Him

BY Aron A.
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kodak black
Name you know: Kodak Black. Birth name: Bill K. Kapri/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Yak is a free agent.

Kodak Black recently revealed that he’s a free agent. After the release of Kodak The Blessing, the Florida rapper said that he fulfilled his agreement with Capitol Records. What he does next is up to him, but there’s one person who’s interested in inking him to a deal: Young Thug. The Atlanta rapper revealed his interest in signing him.

"If he would do a deal with me, I would give that boy whateva he think he want #NoCizzy," Thug wrote. The reception to this offer was mixed, since some believed that remaining independent is best for Kodak Black. However, there was some support for this idea.

Fortunately for Thug, it doesn’t look like Kodak Black is opposed to this idea, but he does have demands. During a livestream, Yak revealed his list of demands. Among those includes $100 million and a collaborative album with Mariah The Scientist. The latter seems far more reasonable than the former. However, at the very least, it appears that Yak is open to negotiations. Perhaps Thug could be a force of positivity that Kodak Black needs at this stage in his career.

Kodak The Blessing contains 26 songs in total with features from 1900Rugrat, Albee Al, Friday, Rylo Rodriguez, and more. Maybe if he inks a new deal soon, we might end up getting a follow-up album later this summer.

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Kodak Black’s New Supergroup?

In other Kodak Black-related news, the rapper recently startled fans when he declared that he, Kendrick Lamar, and Kanye West form a group called “KKK.” The comments undoubtedly raised eyebrows as he explained, “We woke. Like, we pro-Black.” He added, “We woke, and we smart. And we Jews. We’re Black Jews, we Israelites,” while showing off his chain, which includes a Star of David pendant.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates surrounding Kodak Black. Do you think he should sign with Young Thug? Let us know in the comments below.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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