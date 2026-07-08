Kodak Black Says He, Kendrick Lamar, And Kanye West Form The "KKK"

BY Alexander Cole
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Name you know: Kodak Black. Birth name: Bill K. Kapri
Name you know: Kodak Black. Birth name: Bill K. Kapri USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Kodak Black was on a live stream on Tuesday, where he made some bizarre comments about Kendrick Lamar and Ye.

Kodak Black has left fans feeling concerned over the years. In numerous videos posted to social media, Kodak has appeared incoherent. Concerns surrounding his alleged drug use continue to be a talking point amongst fans, and last night, those concerns were brought back to the forefront.

The artist was hosting a live stream, in which he was connecting with his supporters. During the live stream, Kodak appeared to be in an inebriated state. From there, he went on numerous lengthy rants, some of which implicated artists like Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar.

For instance, Kodak claims he, Kanye, and Kendrick all form a group called the "KKK." He says all three artists are "woke" and that they share a common ideology. “We black jews, we Israelites," Kodak said.

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Kodak Black Speaks To His Fans

His use of the KKK is ultimately what has captured people's attention. Ultimately, Kanye West has been trying to distance himself from controversial ideologies. With Kodak Black stating that Ye is in a group called the "KKK," there is now some unfortunate attention on the Bully artist.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is being lumped into this. Of course, Lamar took quite a bit of flak back in 2022 for including Kodak on his album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Even today, there are some fans who believe this was a huge misstep for the artist.

That said, it is clear that Kodak Black is not in the right state of mind right now. It is certainly an unfortunate clip to watch, and you can only hope that Kodak is able to find some help in the near future. Live streams are not the place for the artist right now, especially with fans egging on this behavior.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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