Kodak Black Says He, Kendrick Lamar, And Kanye West Form The "KKK"

Kodak Black has left fans feeling concerned over the years. In numerous videos posted to social media, Kodak has appeared incoherent. Concerns surrounding his alleged drug use continue to be a talking point amongst fans, and last night, those concerns were brought back to the forefront.

The artist was hosting a live stream, in which he was connecting with his supporters. During the live stream, Kodak appeared to be in an inebriated state. From there, he went on numerous lengthy rants, some of which implicated artists like Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar.

For instance, Kodak claims he, Kanye, and Kendrick all form a group called the "KKK." He says all three artists are "woke" and that they share a common ideology. “We black jews, we Israelites," Kodak said.

Kodak Black Speaks To His Fans

His use of the KKK is ultimately what has captured people's attention. Ultimately, Kanye West has been trying to distance himself from controversial ideologies. With Kodak Black stating that Ye is in a group called the "KKK," there is now some unfortunate attention on the Bully artist.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is being lumped into this. Of course, Lamar took quite a bit of flak back in 2022 for including Kodak on his album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Even today, there are some fans who believe this was a huge misstep for the artist.

That said, it is clear that Kodak Black is not in the right state of mind right now. It is certainly an unfortunate clip to watch, and you can only hope that Kodak is able to find some help in the near future. Live streams are not the place for the artist right now, especially with fans egging on this behavior.