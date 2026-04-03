Emotions - Album by Nine Vicious

Nine Vicious is an artist who has gone from underground darling to knocking on the door of the mainstream in just over a year. The perfect example of this is the fact that the artist found himself on Kanye West's Bully this past weekend. With the artist's career reaching new heights, he is looking to keep the momentum up. On Friday, he dropped off a 23-track album called EMOTIONS, and this is going to give fans lots to work with. Ultimately, this is the perfect way to connect with fans who are just becoming aware of the artist's music.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Emotions
- Talk About It
- Amazing
- Posing Tonight
- Rolling Loud
- Fashion Killa
- Purple Swag
- Clock it
- Trevon O'Ryan Echols
- Vivienne Westwood/RIP
- Want U
- Project4play/Svj
- Molly Ecstacy
- Sunset Hill ft. Kacy Hill
- U Dig Det
- My Whole Heart
- Julia
- Need
- Love Album
- Italy
- Electric Feel
- Lifes Funny
- Forgot
- Blowing Emotions