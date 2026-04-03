Emotions - Album by Nine Vicious

Fresh off his appearance on "Bully," Nine Vicious is back with a 23-track album that is going to let fans know exactly who he is.

Nine Vicious is an artist who has gone from underground darling to knocking on the door of the mainstream in just over a year. The perfect example of this is the fact that the artist found himself on Kanye West 's Bully this past weekend. With the artist's career reaching new heights, he is looking to keep the momentum up. On Friday, he dropped off a 23-track album called EMOTIONS, and this is going to give fans lots to work with. Ultimately, this is the perfect way to connect with fans who are just becoming aware of the artist's music.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!