Donald Trump Appears To Encourage Erika Kirk To Sue Druski

Donald Trump is catching attention online after comments he made during a recent address appeared to involve comedian Druski. While speaking publicly, Trump brought up Erika Kirk and suggested she consider taking legal action. “They’re so jealous of Erika. I said, you ought to sue them… you have to be nicer. Sue their a** off,” he said during the moment, which has since started circulating across social media.

The comment comes shortly after Druski posted a viral skit that poked fun at conservative women in America. Although he didn’t directly name Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, many viewers online speculated that the content was aimed in her direction. Fans were able to put two and two together since Druski had similar makeup, wore a white jacket and shirt that resembled one of Kirk's outfits. The skit has since received a lot of backlash.

Recently, United States Senator Ted Cruz responded to it on X, and wrote "Beneath contempt." The skit has been a wider point of controversy due to the death of Erika's husband last year, and amid strong political tensions in the States recently.

Donald Trump Encourages Erika Kirk To Sue

Druski has built a massive following off his viral skits and exaggerated characters, so he's no stranger to controversy when it comes to political or cultural humor. His content often blurs the line between parody and real-life commentary, which tends to fuel reactions like this. Another time this happened was when he made a spoof of megachurch pastors and people assumed he was mocking Pastor Michael Todd.

Furthermore, Erika Kirk has not publicly responded to Trump’s remarks or Druski’s video at the time of writing.

The situation has quickly turned into a broader conversation online about comedy, free speech, and where the line gets drawn when public figures feel targeted.