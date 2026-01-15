Druski’s Viral Mega Church Skit Has The Internet Divided

Earlier this week, Druski dropped a new comedy skit, but not everyone is laughing. In the skit, the personality plays a money-hungry mega church pastor, dangling in the air while asking for donations. "Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money," he captioned the skit, which has since gone extremely viral, on Twitter/X.

While many viewers find the skit to be amusing and accurate, others are outraged. Those in the latter camp are accusing Druski of making fun of God or mocking Christians. "You don’t make jokes about God. It shows just how disrespectful and ungrateful you are," one user says in part. "There’s a difference between questioning power and ridiculing what gives people meaning. One can be necessary. The other just hollows things out," another claims.

Druski's supporters, on the other hand, are coming to his defense. "Druski skit wasn't an attack on religion or Christianity tho, it was an attack on those Preachers who call themselves leading people to Christ but focus on self praise, financial gain, and manipulating their congregation," one explains. Someone else simply claims, "Druski didn’t tell a single lie in that skit."

At the time of writing, Druski has not publicly addressed the controversy surrounding the skit.

Druski Controversies

This is far from the first Druski skit to ruffle feathers. Back in 2022, he posted a skit in which he played a man who encourages women to drink too much so he can sexually assault them.

“I think I just played the character too well,” he said of the skit when asked about the backlash during an interview with Rolling Stone. Ultimately, Druski ended up removing the skit from social media.