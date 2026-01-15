Druski’s Viral Mega Church Skit Has The Internet Divided

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Druski Mega Church Skit
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: Druski speaks onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Druski has sparked outrage with one of his latest skits, in which he plays a money-hungry mega church pastor

Earlier this week, Druski dropped a new comedy skit, but not everyone is laughing. In the skit, the personality plays a money-hungry mega church pastor, dangling in the air while asking for donations. "Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money," he captioned the skit, which has since gone extremely viral, on Twitter/X.

While many viewers find the skit to be amusing and accurate, others are outraged. Those in the latter camp are accusing Druski of making fun of God or mocking Christians. "You don’t make jokes about God. It shows just how disrespectful and ungrateful you are," one user says in part. "There’s a difference between questioning power and ridiculing what gives people meaning. One can be necessary. The other just hollows things out," another claims.

Druski's supporters, on the other hand, are coming to his defense. "Druski skit wasn't an attack on religion or Christianity tho, it was an attack on those Preachers who call themselves leading people to Christ but focus on self praise, financial gain, and manipulating their congregation," one explains. Someone else simply claims, "Druski didn’t tell a single lie in that skit."

At the time of writing, Druski has not publicly addressed the controversy surrounding the skit.

Read More: Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy, Druski & Odell Beckham Jr Dismissed

Druski Controversies

This is far from the first Druski skit to ruffle feathers. Back in 2022, he posted a skit in which he played a man who encourages women to drink too much so he can sexually assault them.

“I think I just played the character too well,” he said of the skit when asked about the backlash during an interview with Rolling Stone. Ultimately, Druski ended up removing the skit from social media.

“I didn’t want to continue to trigger people,” he explained. “It’s always coming from a good place.” Druski added that despite the controversy, he would continue making the kind of content he's famous for. “I was like, ‘Yo, you have to remember this is the same stuff that I’ve been doing. This is my comedic voice,’” he concluded.

Read More: Celina Powell Claims Druski Had Her Attacked Over "Coulda Been Love"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
druski-white-boy-skit-pop-culture-news Pop Culture Druski Goes Viral For Playing A "White Boy That's Accepted By The Hood" In Hilarious Sketch
Pop Culture Chlöe Teases New Single With Skit Featuring Druski
Druski Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour - Miami, FL Viral Druski Brings Out Kodak Black During His Florida Tour Dates
Druski Cop Car Arrest Footage Pop Culture News Pop Culture Druski Struggles To Fit Inside Cop Car In Newly Surfaced Arrest Footage
Comments 0