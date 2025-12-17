Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy, Druski & Odell Beckham Jr Dismissed

Earlier this year, a woman named Ashley Parham alleged that Diddy, Odell Beckham Jr, and Druski sexually assaulted her at a party.

Earlier this year, a woman named Ashley Parham filed a lawsuit against Diddy, Odell Beckham Jr, and Druski. In it, she alleged that the three of them sexually assaulted her at a party back in 2018. They deny these allegations, and this week, the lawsuit was reportedly dismissed due to “failure to prosecute.”

Per Billboard, plaintiffs were told “several times” that the lawsuit would be dismissed if they continued to miss deadlines. The suit was dismissed without prejudice, meaning plaintiffs can refile in the future if they choose to.

“The barrier to obtaining counsel therefore does not appear to be Plaintiffs’ capacity to seek counsel, but the willingness of counsel to be retained in the matter," United States District Judge Rita F. Lin's order reads. "There is no indication that this barrier is likely to resolve.”

At the time of writing, neither Diddy nor Beckham Jr have publicly responded to the dismissal. Druski, on the other hand, released a statement dismissing the suit as "frivolous."

“It was only a matter of time before this frivolous lawsuit against me was dismissed,” his statement begins. “The evidence I submitted overwhelmingly showed that I was innocent. It proved I never knew this individual and was never even in the same state at the time of the alleged incident. From the beginning, I knew these disgusting lies would be exposed as nothing more than a malicious money grab.”

“Through it all, I’m truly grateful for the support of my family, friends, fans and business partners who stood by my side, even as these individuals attempted to destroy my reputation for greed," it continues. "I pray for the real victims of assault. We can’t allow these clout-chasing antics to deter true survivors from coming forward and speaking out against their abusers in the future.”

