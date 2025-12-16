Diddy Set To Appear On Camera For Sexual Assault Lawsuit Deposition

Diddy is currently residing behind bars after being found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy will have to participate in a videotaped deposition from inside the prison where he's been living as part of April Lampros’ civil lawsuit against him, according to new documents obtained by AllHipHop. Lampros is suing him with allegations of sexual assault, coercion, and abuse of power. The deposition is currently scheduled for January 26.

Lampros has accused Diddy of allegedly sexually assaulting her multiple times in the 1990s. She also claims he threatened her with retaliation if she ever spoke out about the incidents.

The date of the deposition is still tentative, as prison officials still must approve. Lawyers, court reporters, and videographers will have to get security clearances beforehand as well. In addition to Lampros' own allegations, the lawyers also want to bring up the transfer of Bad Boy co-founder Kirk Burrowes’ ownership interest in 1996. Diddy could face sanctions if he refuses to answer any of the questions.

Diddy's Prison Sentence

Diddy is currently residing at Fort Dix in New Jersey, serving a prison sentence of four years and two months. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his high-profile criminal trial, earlier this year. At the facility, he's been participating in the Bureau of Prisons’ Residential Drug Abuse Program. The move could help him reduce his sentence.

In other news, Netflix recently put out a new documentary about Diddy titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The series, executive-produced by 50 Cent, examines numerous allegations about the disgraced music mogul.

In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Diddy's team labeled it a "hit piece" before its release. “Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece," they wrote. "Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

