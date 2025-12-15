Clayton Howard, who was classified as an alleged “victim" in Diddy's criminal case, has filed a new motion accusing former Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey of silencing him when he tried to speak out about Cassie Ventura’s alleged role in the Bad Boy mogul's crimes. He says he should've been able to testify in court under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act.

“Assistant Prosecutor Maurene Comey became annoyed when I said I wanted to tell the truth about both of my offenders,” Howard wrote in the motion obtained by AllHipHop. “She said I was too traumatized to testify, which I denied.” He filed his lawsuit against Cassie, earlier this year.

Howard claims he put in plenty of effort to get a chance to voice his story in court. He cites having written several unanswered letters and having made a personal trip to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. “I have been patient and persistent,” Howard wrote. “The government used my cooperation when it served their interest, but now treats me as if I do not exist.” He also claimed that Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson denied that he was ever a victim.

He says that the situation has affected his ability to apply for the Backpage Remission Program, a federal fund that helps pay out $200 million to trafficking victims. Howard has alleged that Cassie was an "active participant" in Diddy's trafficking, not just a victim.

Read More: Former Escort Claims Lawyers Exploited His Cassie Allegations Against Diddy

50 Cent's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

In other news, Clayton Howard recently detailed his allegations against Diddy and Cassie during 50 Cent's new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. He recalled participating in sex parties with the former couple, during which he allegedly witnessed Diddy assault Cassie. He has also accused Cassie of giving him an STD.

Diddy's team labeled the entire documentary a "hit piece" in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, earlier this month. They wrote: “Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”