Diddy Victim Accuses Maurene Comey Of Silencing Him To Protect Cassie

BY Cole Blake 159 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Clayton Howard recently discussed his allegations against Diddy and Cassie during "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

Clayton Howard, who was classified as an alleged “victim" in Diddy's criminal case, has filed a new motion accusing former Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey of silencing him when he tried to speak out about Cassie Ventura’s alleged role in the Bad Boy mogul's crimes. He says he should've been able to testify in court under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act.

“Assistant Prosecutor Maurene Comey became annoyed when I said I wanted to tell the truth about both of my offenders,” Howard wrote in the motion obtained by AllHipHop. “She said I was too traumatized to testify, which I denied.” He filed his lawsuit against Cassie, earlier this year.

Howard claims he put in plenty of effort to get a chance to voice his story in court. He cites having written several unanswered letters and having made a personal trip to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. “I have been patient and persistent,” Howard wrote. “The government used my cooperation when it served their interest, but now treats me as if I do not exist.” He also claimed that Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson denied that he was ever a victim.

He says that the situation has affected his ability to apply for the Backpage Remission Program, a federal fund that helps pay out $200 million to trafficking victims. Howard has alleged that Cassie was an "active participant" in Diddy's trafficking, not just a victim.

Read More: Former Escort Claims Lawyers Exploited His Cassie Allegations Against Diddy

50 Cent's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"

In other news, Clayton Howard recently detailed his allegations against Diddy and Cassie during 50 Cent's new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. He recalled participating in sex parties with the former couple, during which he allegedly witnessed Diddy assault Cassie. He has also accused Cassie of giving him an STD.

Diddy's team labeled the entire documentary a "hit piece" in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, earlier this month. They wrote: “Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece. Today’s GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.”

Read More: Diddy Juror Questions Cassie While Breaking Down Split Verdict

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Clayton Howard Lawyer Exploit Cassie Allegations Diddy Hip Hop News Music Former Escort Claims Lawyers Exploited His Cassie Allegations Against Diddy 830
Syndication: Tallahassee Music Diddy Allegedly Hosted Annual Freak-Offs On The Anniversary Of The Notorious B.I.G.’s Death 3.5K
Cassie Accuser Cleared Serve Trafficking Lawsuit Music News Music Cassie Accuser Cleared To Serve Trafficking Lawsuit By Alternative Means 7.1K
Cassie Hires Lawyers Judge Accuser Lawsuit Proceed Music News Music Cassie Hires Lawyers After Judge Lets Accuser's Lawsuit Proceed 2.9K
Comments 0