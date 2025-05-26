Druski Goes Viral For Playing A "White Boy That's Accepted By The Hood" In Hilarious Sketch

Druski's been one of the funniest people on the internet for a few years now. The popular creator has amassed nearly 10 million Instagram followers, an additional 1.5 million on X/Twitter, and nearly 4 million on YouTube.

Druski gets a lot of praise for his work. The main source of the praise comes from his ability to play what feels like hundreds of different characters. From a disillusioned construction worker in the infamous "Work Wife" sketch to a Suge Knight-parodying "label executive" as the head of Coulda Been Records to a cocaine using host of a kids TV show, Druski has no shortage of range.

He published his latest viral video over the weeken. This time, he's playing the role of a "white boy that's accepted by the hood." In the sketch, Druski wears Wayans Brothers-esque whiteface as "Preston." His beard and hair are a lighter shade of brown, and he has tattoos up and down his arms. Preston is shown with his friends, on Instagram with his girlfriend, and getting spooked by the police.

At the end of the video, Preston goes back to his parents' house, where they're eating. "What the hell y'all cook for dinner?" he asks. Preston's mother tells him to stop talking like that, as does his father. Published over the weekend, the latest video already has nearly 1.5 million likes.

It also has plenty of laughs from people like Anderson .Paak and Issa Rae. It's a testament to Druski's comedic instincts that he's as prolific as he is and is yet to produce a skit that the wider audience didn't find funny. He has a style that seems to appeal to just about everyone, and it is admirable that he has not sacrificed any of that, even as his brand gets bigger and the endorsements continue to flow in.